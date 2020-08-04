Pianotone 600 is a free VST plugin that emulates a ‘70s keyboard you probably haven’t heard of

You might not have heard of the Jen Pianotone 600 - an electronic keyboard from the ‘70s - but if you download Samplescience’s plugin of the same name, the good news is that you’ll have an emulation of it for free.

The original didn’t have touch sensitivity (Vox also produced a version, incidentally) so you can play the Pianotone 600 in two modes: original and amplitude velocity. There’s a multi-LFO, room reverb, high-pass/low-pass filter and amplitude range controls.