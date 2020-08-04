More

Pianotone 600 is a free VST plugin that emulates a ‘70s keyboard you probably haven’t heard of

Samplescience reboots a Jen instrument from the archives

Samplescience Pianotone 600
You might not have heard of the Jen Pianotone 600 - an electronic keyboard from the ‘70s - but if you download Samplescience’s plugin of the same name, the good news is that you’ll have an emulation of it for free.

The original didn’t have touch sensitivity (Vox also produced a version, incidentally) so you can play the Pianotone 600 in two modes: original and amplitude velocity. There’s a multi-LFO, room reverb, high-pass/low-pass filter and amplitude range controls.

Containing just 10MB of samples, Pianotone 600 runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, though it’s not compatible with MacOS Catalina. Grab it now from the Samplescience website.

