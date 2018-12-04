Pedaltrain just teased an impossibly tiny tuner that could change pedalboards forever

Over the past decade, Pedaltrain has become the industry standard for guitar pedalboards - and it does a nifty line in power supplies, too. But now the company has teased one of its most significant products yet: an impossibly tiny guitar tuner.

According to the company’s Instagram account, it’s called the Pedaltrain PT-SST Space Saving Tuner, and measures less than 1” wide and 1” tall, meaning you can squeeze it between two pedals on your ’board.

But that’s all the info we have for now; we’ve dubbed it ‘impossibly tiny’ because we can’t quite figure out how it works: where do you plug in? How is it powered? What’s the accuracy on this baby?

We’d wager it doesn’t mute the signal owing to the lack of a footswitch, but hey, we’d love to be proved wrong.

The good news is that the pedal lands later this month, so we’ll have the answers very soon indeed. We may well have to make space on our buyer’s guide of the best guitar tuners...