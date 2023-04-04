Peavey goes back to the blueprint with the 6505 1992 Original Amplifier reissue

By Rob Laing
published

NAMM 2023: Has a process of reflection and review for the 30th anniversary resulted in the ultimate 6505?

Peavey
(Image credit: Peavey )

NAMM 2023: "The 6505 1992 Original is the product of countless hours of A/B comparisons, conversations with scores of users and artists, and deep dives into the amplifiers at a component level," so says Peavey and that's what we like to hear! A guitar amp of the 6505's heritage deserves nothing less and it comes in response to some reflection on how to deliver greater consistency with these valve heads.

"Contrary to much folklore since the 6505 Series inception, Peavey’s formula has remained virtually unchanged," Peavey notes. "However, over the course of time, component suppliers changed ownership, altering their manufacturing processes and ultimately influencing tone and unit-to-unit consistency."

This latest reissued iteration is the result of Peavey engineers going over the original blueprint, and identifying component choices that had "drifted". One was the output transformer and Peavey believes this change may have resulted in varying midrange response from amp to amp. A pretty big deal, as we're sure you can imagine. The team then worked on a new transformer design, to mimic the original while improving performance. 

Peavey

(Image credit: Peavey )

The 6505 1992 Original has a list price of $1,899 with street prices of around $1,299.99.

More info at Peavey.com (opens in new tab) 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 