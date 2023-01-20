patten announces first album ever made entirely from AI-generated samples

Electronic musician, artist and designer Damian Roach (AKA patten) has announced the release of a new album made using sounds generated by the text-to-audio AI software Riffusion.

Mirage FM, the first ever album to be constructed entirely from AI-generated sounds, is said to be "an emotion-drenched, trippy joyride through contemporary music, and a radical glimpse into the near future and beyond." Roach has shared a song from the album, "Fly", ahead of its release.

Roach discovered Riffusion over the recent winter holidays and began an "epic all-day and all-nighter" in which he captured hours of recordings from the software. The producer then scoured these recordings for samples to use as building blocks, chopping, sequencing, layering and processing the results to produce the final album.

Riffusion is a web app that uses the open-source AI model Stable Diffusion to generate audio from text prompts. The software works by generating spectrogram images which are then converted to audio using a process called Short-time Fourier transform (STFT). Read more about how Riffusion works on their website.

Listen to "Fly" below.

Mirage FM is scheduled for release on April 14th.