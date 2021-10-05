Celebrate the past, present and future of music technology

Despite being a relatively young discipline, music technology already has an illustrious history, and a lot of it informs the sounds and styles of today.

Just think about the number of retro synth reboots, or the industry-wide obsession with analogue warmth.

We can’t dwell too much on the past, though; music production has to move forward, with new ideas, new technologies and new ways of working.

Which brings us neatly to the 2021 Music Production Showcase, in which MusicRadar - along with our sister magazines, Future Music and Computer Music - will be celebrating the past, present and future of music technology.

Like so many people, we’re suckers for a vintage synth, so there’ll be plenty of focus on the iconic instruments of the past.

However, we’ll also make time for the gear that’s defined 2021, and hearing from the producers who are writing their own pages in the annals of electronic music history right now.

And then, of course, we’ll consider what’s to come - where will technology take us next, and what could tomorrow’s plugins and DAWs be capable of?

All the action takes place right here on MusicRadar: we’ll see you on 22 October.