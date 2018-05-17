Pabst Wax is a portable recording studio that lets you cut a track straight to vinyl

The vinyl revival is now so well-established that we should probably consider the format fully revived, but you probably haven’t considered the possibility of using it as a recording medium. However, if you head along to the Dot to Dot festival over the bank holiday weekend you’ll get the chance to do precisely that.

The Pabst Wax pop-up studio will enable musicians to record a track straight to vinyl, with equipment from the likes of Orange Amps, Schecter Guitars, Martin Guitars, MXR Pedals and Sabian Cymbals set up ready to be played. The studio will be appearing at the following locations:

25 May: Manchester - Albert Hall, Peter Street

26 May: Bristol - Thekla, East Mud Dock

27 May: Nottingham - Rock City, Talbot Street

You might not manage to cut a hit record, but the good news is that everyone who heads along to the studio will also get a free can of Pabst Blue Ribbon. Tickets for the festival are available on the Dot to Dot website.