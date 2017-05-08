OWOW’s mini MIDIS 2.0 controllers are in tune with your body’s movements

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2015, OWOW has introduced MIDIS 2.0, its new range of pocket-sized wireless Bluetooth MIDI controllers. Able to respond to physical movements, the four devices are designed to be used both on stage and in the studio.

First up, there’s Wiggle, which enables you to control effects by moving and tilting it around three axes. Drum can be used for air drumming, while Wob is a Theremin-style controller that enables you to control parameters by moving your hand up and down above it. Finally there’s Scan, a creative tool that can scan your musical sketches and convert them into MIDI.

Each controller costs €109, and you can customise its setup using the OWOW utility software. Find out more on the OWOW website.