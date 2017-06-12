Overloud says that a shot of its Dopamine plugin will revive your tracks

The latest addition to Overloud’s Gem range of plugins is Dopamine, which emulates two tape encoding processors and can be used to ‘revive and enhance’ both individual tracks and complete mixes.

The company says that, unlike a traditional exciter, natural tone is preserved and no unpleasant artefacts are introduced.

Check out the video above for a detailed explanation of how it works, or head to the Overloud website, where a demo can be downloaded. Dopamine is available now for PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for €89, though this is an introductory price.

Overloud Dopamine features