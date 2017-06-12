Overloud says that a shot of its Dopamine plugin will revive your tracks

The latest addition to Overloud’s Gem range of plugins is Dopamine, which emulates two tape encoding processors and can be used to ‘revive and enhance’ both individual tracks and complete mixes.
The company says that, unlike a traditional exciter, natural tone is preserved and no unpleasant artefacts are introduced.
Check out the video above for a detailed explanation of how it works, or head to the Overloud website, where a demo can be downloaded. Dopamine is available now for PC and Mac as a VST/AU/AAX plugin for €89, though this is an introductory price.
Overloud Dopamine features
- Replicates the enhancing side of the tape noise reduction units
- Simulates two classic processors: the 180 and the 361
- Simulates two cartridges: the A-Type and the Stressor
- Naturally enhances the audio by balancing the harmonic content
- Allows to tweak the dynamic action of the effect
- Very low CPU usage: you can open the plugin on each track of the session with a negligible cpu load
- Lots of presets designed in real mixing sessions