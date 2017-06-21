Output releases its first hardware product, but it’s not what you think

You will be more used to Output outputting software instruments such as Analog Strings, Exhale, Movement and REV. However, the US firm has now created its first hardware product, but it may not be what you’d expect...

The product is Platform, a studio desk built for musicians. The company realised there was a gap in the studio furniture market for “well-designed, functional, and affordable desks”, so it decided to make one.

CEO and Founder, Gregg Lehrman, had this to say on the move into studio furniture production: “Our goal with Output is to help musicians, producers, and composers make music. Every musician wants a great desk at the centre of their studio and there just weren’t any like Platform.

“Most studio desks are either very cheap and flimsy or cost thousands of dollars. So we set out to build a beautiful piece of furniture that would inspire our customers to be creative. A ton of thought went into the design and craftsmanship, from speaker height, to cable management to the keyboard tray. We’re really proud of Platform.”

Platform is constructed of 100% real wood from renewable sources and proceeds from every desk sold will be donated to musician and environmentalist Ryuichi Sakamoto’s foundation, More Trees, to support its reforestation and carbon offset projects.

Key features include a bridge for studio monitors, 9U of rack space, cable management and an optional pull-out keyboard tray.

The desk will be initially available for purchase in North America only, with prices starting at $549 for the Natural finish, while a hand-stained Kodiak Brown version will also be available for a higher price.

Shipping to Europe is currently too costly, but we are assured that the company is working on a solution, so we should see Platform making its way to these shores very soon. In the meantime, head over to the Output website for more information.