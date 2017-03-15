Output’s Analog Strings promises “unique and cutting-edge” strings sounds

If you’re looking for a strings library with a contemporary twist, Output believes that its new Analog Strings instrument could be for you.

Promising unique and cutting-edge strings, sounds are creating by combining two sampled orchestras, vintage synths and unconventional sound design techniques. There’s also “advanced” modulation routing, dual tape loopers, dual arpeggiators, flux and macro control.

“Analog Strings is a modern take on string production,” says Gregg Lehrman, Output’s Founder and CEO. "We were meticulous in our sampling but then spent months messing it all up to create something new and different. We’re really excited to hear the music it inspires.”

Specs are below; Analog Strings costs $199 and runs in Kontakt and the free Kontakt Player (v5.6.5 or later) on PC and Mac. Find out more on the Output website.

