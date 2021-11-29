Our favourite looper pedal of 2021 is half price today

This year's TC Electronic Ditto+ took everything we loved about the little Ditto looper pedal and gave us more – much more! So we're both surprised and delighted to see it half price over on Sweetwater today.

As we noted in our glowing review, its hour of 24-bit audio, 99 programmable sessions and an Extended Loop Mode add up to a huge upgrade. And its small size is begging to be added to your pedalboard for live gigs or working on ideas in practice sessions. This is a hugely popular pedal as a result so we'd advise moving fast on this is great offer.