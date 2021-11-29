More

Our favourite looper pedal of 2021 is half price today

The TC Electronic Ditto+ is compact and incredibly well-featured

This year's TC Electronic Ditto+ took everything we loved about the little Ditto looper pedal and gave us more – much more! So we're both surprised and delighted to see it half price over on Sweetwater today

As we noted in our glowing review, its hour of 24-bit audio, 99 programmable sessions and an Extended Loop Mode add up to a huge upgrade. And its small size is begging to be added to your pedalboard for live gigs or working on ideas in practice sessions. This is a hugely popular pedal as a result so we'd advise moving fast on this is great offer. 

was $149 $74.49
This ultra compact looper pedal has an incredible feature-set ad at this price it's a true bargain. Its 24-bit sound quality, 99-loop storage, unlimited overdubs, 1-knob control and hi-res display are unbeatable for the money even at its full price! 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 