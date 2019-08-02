More

Orangewood debuts its Highland series of solid-wood acoustics

The competitively priced collection features torrefied solid spruce tops, solid mahogany back and sides

[L-R] Orangewood's Highland collection: the Ava, Hudson and Sage (Image credit: Orangewood Guitars)

Orangewood Guitars' Highland series of acoustic guitars are the company's first solid-wood models and comprise the dreadnought Hudson, the grand concert Ava and grand auditorium cutaway Sage.

The three solid-bodied acoustics share similar construction, with solid spruce tops, mahogany on the back and sides, ebony fretboards, open-gear Grover tuners and GraphTech TUSQ nuts.

Orangewood Guitars is based in California and since its launch last year have used a variety of laminated woods on their accessibly priced acoustics. The Melrose series has layered pau ferro back and sides complementing solid-spruce tops.

The Overland series similarly used layered mahogany on the back and sides while their entry level Playa models featured a variety of layered woods on tops, backs and sides. 

The Highland series retails at $645, with an optional LR Baggs Anthem pick-up ($945). A hard case comes as standard. 

The use of solid wood is a significant upgrade, and an ambitious move from Orangewood. The company's co-founder and creative director, Eddie Park, hopes that the Highland series will "welcome a new group of advanced players into our growing guitar community.” 

Orangewood Guitars are only available online. See here for all the details and to order.

