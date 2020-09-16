Orange signs up Nick Johnston as brand ambassador and professional Rockerverb wrangler

We should have seen this one coming, what with Nick Johnston's recently revealed signature Schecter resplendent in Atomic Orange, but the Canadian tone-hound has just been signed by Orange as an ambassador.

What does this mean? It means Johnston's backline is going to be dominated by British rock amplifiers – specifically by way of his favoured Rockerverb 100 MKIII.

This makes a lot of sense. Johnston's tone does a lot of moving around as he's not the sort of player to sit in one spot musically.

Johnston spoke a little bit about the Rockerverb in a statement released by Orange: "Not only is Rockerverb 100 MKIII the coolest looking amp on the planet, but it changes my playing in a way that makes me sound more natural, more organic and more like myself. It sounds massive, but it still manages to let my fingerprint shine through.”

Time will tell if Johnston gets to put a signature spin on an Orange amplifier. The British amp titan is not one for throwing about signature amps willy-nilly, but the likes of Brent Hinds of Mastodon and Slipknot's Jim Root have enjoyed spec'ing out some signature kit.

If something should emerge through the ether, we'll let you know.

Interestingly, anyone can apply to be an ambassador at Orange. In return, the company will offer tech support, promote you, offer discounts and backline support for overseas touring. You can read more about how these ambassadorships come about in this excellent blog on the Orange Amps site.

And watch Nick Johnston talk about his signature Schecter in the video above.