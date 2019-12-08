Orange Amplification's Wish Granted Christmas giveaway returns

Fifty lucky people will be looking forward to an Orange Christmas thanks to Cliff Cooper, founder and CEO of Orange Amplification - the British company's Wish Granted giveaway has returned this month.

Orange will be granting 50 wishes and giving away everything in its current product range; amps, combos, cabs, headphones and more.

To enter, participants simply share the Orange product they desire most with Cliff Cooper on the Orange Facebook page. Increased chances can be gained by liking, commenting on or sharing any #wishgranted post. Christmas wishes can also be shared on the form at the bottom of this page.

All wishes must be posted between by 24 December (11.59pm GMT) 2019.

Winners will be notified on the Orange Facebook page every day from 12 December until 24 December.