One of the UK's top slide guitarists is playing two online gigs

With his relentless touring schedule halted by the social distancing regulations, British blues roots songwriter Martin Harley will play two streamed gigs this month. And if you're a fan of slide guitar, he's an essential player to see.

With an impressive back catalogue and thousands of world touring miles behind him, the independent artist has continued to evolve as a roots musician on six-string and Weissenborn lap steel.

As the video above proves, he's also a very good teacher too!

He'll play on 22 May alongside Dom Martin and The Lowest Pair for a Virtually Greenote online gig (tickets here) and an online show from The Live Room, Saltaire on 19 June (tickets here).

Martin Harley's latest album Roll With The Punches is out now. To stay updated on Martin's music and buy his music directly, head over to martinharley.com