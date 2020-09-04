Ola Englund's Solar Guitars get bloody with two new EverTune models

Old Englund's Solar Guitars are back with some more stringed stunners – its latest six- and seven-string electric guitars featuring a blood splatter finish on open pore swamp ash.

The V1.6 and V1.7 Cannabalismo models are packing a supreme list of desirable metal guitar features; the acclaimed EverTune bridge, 24 stainless steel frets, Luminlay side dots, distressed black hardware and Duncan Solar pickups.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars )

The best metal guitars (Image credit: Future) When you want to thrash and burn these are the best guitars for metal, tailor-made for world-conquering heaviness

The 25.5"-scale guitars also feature a three-piece maple neck with a thin C profile, ebony fingerboard and blood red 12th fret inlay.

Suggested street pricing $/€1,199 for the V1.6 and $/€1,299 for the V1.7. For more info on Solar, head over to solar-guitars.com