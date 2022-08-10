October’s Computer Music helps you add whole new dimensions to your music with our ultimate guide to delay. And you get a free copy of the acclaimed new HoRNet MultiComp CM plugin too!

Delay is one of those hallowed effects that has rocked modern music as we know it – and has the power to transform your track in a million and one ways. That’s why this month we’re showcasing some of the extraordinary things you can do with it, taking our cues from innovators across the musical spectrum: from Jean Michel Jarre to Bonobo via The Edge.

FREE stuff!

But we’re not all talk here at CM. On top of our usual included suite of essential production tools in the form of the Computer Music Suite, we’ve also got an incredible free plugin this month that (according to word on the street) might just be one of our best free compressors ever, in the form of HoRNet Multicomp CM, kindly donated by esteemed Italian developers HoRNet.

We’re also throwing in a shedload of free samples centred around the theme of all things eccentrically echo-ey from our partners at Cyclick, Groove Criminals and Loopmasters.

The best workshops

As well as an array of genre- and era-spanning tutorials in our Delay feature, our regular experts are also delving into other dimensions: we give you a glimpse into Kate Bush’s time-defying synth work, and if Running Up That Hill has you gasping for breath, we help you wind down with an exploration of chill-hop beatmaking.

People and gear

Staying in that meditative mode, we relive Balearic summer memories with trance god Chicane, and The Maghreban gives us an insight into how he made one of the most talked-about albums of the year.

Review-wise we’ve got first glimpses at releases from Softube, the Vienna Symphonic Library and Solid State Logic as well as the new update from Bitwig. On the lookout for a top-notch piano plugin? We give you a comprehensive overview of some of the best options on the market right now.

With a free compressor plugin, a ton of free samples and a jam-packed roster of expert tips, don’t delay!

