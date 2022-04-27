Is Oberheim on the cusp of launching a new OB-X synth?

A couple of weeks on from announcing its return , Oberheim has released a new teaser video indicating that a new synth is indeed in the works. In fact, the short clip shows the knob-strewn surface of what many are speculating is a new version of Oberheim’s classic OB-X.

Whether this is being made with the help of Sequential’s Dave Smith, who appeared in the first ‘welcome back’ video and previously enlisted Tom Oberheim's help to create the OB-6 (pictured above), remains to be seen, but it’s worth noting that Sequential filed a trademark application for the OB-X name back in 2021 , so may indeed have some skin in this game.

The good news is that it looks like we won’t have to wait too long to find out, as Oberheim tells us that “the wait will be over soon”.