Turn guitar riffs into ambient soundscapes with this free freeze delay plugin

By Matt Mullen
( Future Music, Computer Music )
published

NUSofting's Sosir Freeze-Delay was designed to turn plucked sounds into bowed sounds by freezing and delaying the input signal

A new free effects plugin from NUSofting makes sustained, bowed sounds from plucked, staccato sounds by freezing and delaying the input signal.

As you can hear in the video above, this can turn a guitar riff into a shimmering ambient pad sound, but could do the same with any input signal, whether that's synths, vocals or any sample you like; it's a great tool for creating atmospheric soundscapes.

Sosir has two stages of sound processing, a 'virtual bow' that freezes segments of the input and a delay line with feedback and modulation hooked up to an LFO. Each of these stages has their own gain knob on the interface. There's also a basic reverb that can be added at the end of the signal path. 

The sound choice selector is used to change the base timbre and duration of the bowed sound, while the slider next to it can apply both high and low-pass filtering. LFO. Next to these controls are dials for delay time and feedback, above an LFO with depth and rate controls.

We're told that in designing the plugin, the developer of Sosir was inspired by a preset from Strymon's BigSky reverb pedal.

Sosir Freeze-Delay is available in VST3/AU formats for macOS and Windows.

Download Sosir Freeze-Delay at NUSofting's website.

