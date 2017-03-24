NUSofting release Bit Fluzer, a free two-channel bitcrushing plugin

Similar to a standard bit crusher, Bit Fluzer is a new free effect that features two channels with input filters and audio bit reduction modulated by two LFOs.

You can set the bit depth between one and 20 bits, and create rhythmic oscillation with the LFOs. We’re told that you can create a range of mono and stereo modulation effects, and the two channels can work independently on different sections of the audio spectrum as one features a low-pass filter and another a high-pass.

Bit Fluzer is currently available as a Windows VST plugin, but we’re told that a Mac version is in the works.