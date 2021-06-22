Novation’s Circuit Rhythm groovebox marches to a different beat, with onboard sampling and performance features

Novation’s Circuit Rhythm has had a slightly strange birth. It was sort of announced at the same time as the Circuit Tracks , its groove-making sibling, but without detailed specs or a release date.

It’s all out in the open now, though, and - as its name suggests - this particular Circuit puts the focus firmly on beats.

It comes with eight sample tracks that you can record directly into via the audio inputs, and grooves can be constructed in the sequencer. Here, you can put together chainable 32-step patterns, and all at lightning speed, says Novation.

Beats can be quantised or you can go off-grid and keep things loose, while further vibe can be added with the performance-friendly Grid FX. These include the likes of beat repeat and vinyl simulation.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Novation) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Novation)

Although designed to be a fast and fun beatmaking device that you can take anywhere - it has a built-in rechargeable battery - Circuit Rhythm’s full-size MIDI In, Out and Thru ports mean that it can also be used in conjunction with your other studio gear. There’s analogue sync out, too, as well as audio and headphone outputs.

Samples and projects can be stored on SD card, while computer connectivity is handled by the Circuit Components app. This enables you to load samples, back-up projects and download artist soundpacks.