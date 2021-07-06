Notting Hill Academy of Music teams up with Raw Power Management and Relentless Records to offer scholarships

Notting Hill Academy of Music (NHAM), Relentless Records and Raw Power Management have joined forces to offer two scholarships in Creative Business Management.

The scholarships are accepting applications now for enrolment in September, and offer students an intensive, industry-focused nine-month course. The full-time course offers graduates a Certificate of Higher Education at the end of it, and the promises to teach them the skills needed to pursue a career in the music industry.

”Give us nine months and we'll give you a career in music,” said Mark Clayden, CEO of NHAM, who noted that students had lost faith in music education.

Besides funding the scholarships – which ordinarily cost £9,250 in tuition fees – Raw Power Management and Relentless Records will supplement the face-to-face tuition at London's Notting Hill Arts Club.

We look forward to helping the next wave of music entrepreneurs on their journey into the industry Ben Coates, Relentless Records

”There is a need for quality, practical training for those who perhaps cannot afford to pay for a course like this,” said Craig Jennings, CEO of Raw Power Management. ”I am very excited to announce my Raw Power Scholarship with the Notting Hill Academy of Music. I have always supported and worked with up and coming talent in the UK, and this scholarship offers a great opportunity for one very lucky winner.”

The Creative Business Management course is full-time, teaching subjects such as artist, tour, and label management, streaming management, booking, and public relations in a curriculum designed to foster entrepreneurship in the music industry.

”The Relentless ethos is rooted in supporting up and coming talent, for both artists and executives so the scholarship is a natural extension of that,” said Ben Coates, general manager of Relentless Music. ”We have benefited tremendously from our relationship with Notting Hill Academy Of Music and the talent it unearths from different communities, pushing us into new areas and new music. We look forward to helping the next wave of music entrepreneurs on their journey into the industry.”

Applications are open now for both scholarships. See here for more information and to apply.