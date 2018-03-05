Note Kitchen is a free search engine for chords and scales

Ever wanted to visualise what a certain chord looks like on a keyboard? Or maybe you need to see all the notes in particular scale?

Note Kitchen is tantamount to a search engine for chords and scales - even pretty complex ones. Type in the name of what you want to see in the search box, and its notes will be laid out on the keyboard below. If you include the word ‘Play’ in your search, you’ll get to hear the notes, too.

You can explore all the features of this free web-based service in the video above, and there should be more to come. The developer has already said that he wants to add the ability to click notes on the keyboard and then have the chord name appear, for example.

Start your education on the Note Kitchen website.