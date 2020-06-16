Noise Machine is a wireless MIDI controller that fits in the palm of your hand

We’ve seen plenty of mini MIDI controllers in the past, but perhaps none smaller than Noise Machine, a new device that’s soon to be the subject of a crowdfunding campaign.

This palm-sized controller features 12 buttons, each of which corresponds to a different note in the musical scale. A slider at the top enables you to play across a seven-octave range, and there’s also a programmable MIDI expression knob.

Noise Machine operates wirelessly using Bluetooth MIDI, and latency is said to be between 7.5 and 10 milliseconds. You can connect up to 12 different channels on one device; the developer says that this makes it suitable for jamming with friends (provided everyone has their own unit, of course).