Nickelback namecheck Motörhead, Guns N' Roses and Prince's Purple Rain on new song Those Days

Nickelback are smart; not only do they know how to write earworms, they also know their audience very well; and the nostalgia of new song Those Days will prove it.

Prince's Purple Rain, boomboxes, the height of Guns N' Roses mania and shoplifting Motörhead t-shirts from shopping malls… ok, the last one is questionable but listeners of a certain age will know Chad Kroeger is reaching out to the teens of the '80s and early '90s with this song. Of course we wouldn't know anything about that as we're young too young [ahem] but dare you resist?

And look at the Star Wars / Space Invaders crawl on the middle eight lyrics!

Nickelback's 10th album Get Rollin' is released on 18 November.