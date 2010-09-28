Gibson unveils Chad Kroeger signature Blackwater Les Paul

PRESS RELEASE: Between his world-dominating work with Nickelback, his multi-platinum collaborations with other artists, and his award-winning compositions for film, Chad Kroeger has proven himself one of the most versatile artists working in rock today.

Check out hits such as Rock Star, Photograph, How You Remind Me, I'd Come for You, Savin' Me, Far Away and Someday, and you quickly realize that Kroeger not only possesses a distinctive voice and a knack for writing hit songs - from ballads to grungy anthems - but he is adept at penning thunderous guitar riffs, too.

On top of this, he executes them in a mammoth tone that simply screams Les Paul. To honour these achievements, Gibson presents the Chad Kroeger 'Blackwater' Les Paul.

A mean-looking, hot-sounding contemporary Les Paul, the Chad Kroeger Blackwater Les Paul comes disguised as a traditional single-cutaway Standard with all the appointments that have made this guitar legendary for more than 50 years, but hides some simple yet clever surprises that expand its sonic capabilities exponentially.

In addition to its traditional magnetic humbucking pickups, a GraphTech Ghost piezo bridge and related electronics provide an authentic acoustic guitar sound that can be used entirely on its own, patched parallel to the magnetic pickups through two amps, or blended with the traditional tone. Roll from atmospheric ballad to rock anthem at the twist of a knob, or craft your own new tones that blend elements of both.

With its killer hand-stained Trans Black AAA-flame maple top and unique trim package - featuring a truss-rod cover engraved with "Blackwater" in silver - the Chad Kroeger Blackwater Les Paul looks as unique as it sounds, too. Plus, it features Kroeger's own idea of adding white star decals along the upper back fretboard, aligned with the standard fret markers, which allow you to see where your hand is positioned when playing on a darkened stage.

Check one out today at your nearest authorized Gibson dealer, and discover how versatile this simple yet stunning blend of classic and contemporary Les Paul technology can be.

Features:

- Hand-stained Ebony AAA Maple Top

- Chambered Mahogany Body

- Ghost Piezo and Stereo Jack System

- Gibson's 490R and 498T Pickups

- Custom Star Fret Position Markers

RRP: $4099

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Gibson

