SSL introduces new “premium” Fusion plugins, Vintage Drive and Stereo Image, and teases future software plans

SSL has unveiled two new plugins modelled on its Fusion analogue hardware processor - Vintage Drive and Stereo Image - while also revealing a plugin development roadmap focused on “music creation, mixing and mastering”.

Emulating the Fusion hardware section of the same name, and offering non-linear saturation circuit characteristics, Vintage Drive features Density and Drive controls that can be used to produce harmonics, soft clipping and compression. SSL says its effect calls to mind the one you get when you push an analogue console into its tonal sweet spot.

(Image credit: SSL)

Stereo Image, meanwhile, enables you to access a digital version of Fusion’s mid-side circuit for spatial manipulation of the stereo field. This can be done using the Width and Space controls.

(Image credit: SSL)

SSL says that further pieces of the Fusion processing pie will be coming in due course - Violet EQ, HF Compressor and Transformer - and that it’s also planning new tape echo, delay and de-esser plugins.

These will all be available as part of the SSL Complete Subscription Bundle, which costs $14.99 a month. On top of this, there will also be monthly software releases, including “premium legacy modelled hardware additions,” adding even more value.

The new Fusion plugins cost $199/£139/€159 each (plus taxes), but are available at a 25% discount for the first 30 days of their launch (this pricing model will apply to all future Fusion releases, too). They run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.