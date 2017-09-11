New Russian bass synth takes inspiration from Soviet era synths

Moscow-based synthesist AVP has announced its latest instrument, the MIDI Bass Synth (MBS-100).

This bass-centric monosynth has a hybrid digital-analogue architecture featuring two voltage-controlled digital oscillators, each with four waveforms. Saw and square waves are joined by a pulse wave fixed at a 25% rate and another fixed at 10%, similar to the classic Aelita and Polivoks synthesizers.

The MBS-100 is available now for €449, which includes free shipping to Europe and North America (USA/Canada). However, it is worth noting that units are shipped direct from Moscow, so import customs and tax charges may apply. Customers are urged to check with AVP prior to making a purchase.

More information on the MBS-100 and other instruments can be found on the AVP Synthesizers website.

MBS-100 specs