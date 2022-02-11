“A legend returns”: ROLI confirms “revamped” Seaboard MPE controller

After a tough 2021 - the company actually went into administration - ROLI is seeking to reboot itself with a relaunched Seaboard keyboard. A first teaser has dropped, with the full reveal set for March.

First launched in 2013, the Seaboard is an MPE controller that replaces standard piano keys with squishy ones. Although it received considerable attention, and was even featured in Hollywood blockbuster La La Land , this was a niche product that came in at a high price point.

Smaller and more affordable versions followed - the Seaboard Rise and Seaboard Block - but it felt like the product never quite got the mainstream take-up that ROLI was hoping for.

The new version is said to have been “reimagined, refined and re-engineered for ultimate musical expression,” so we’ll have to wait and see what that means in practice.