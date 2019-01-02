New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (January 2019)
Electro-Harmonix Mod Rex
We’re kicking off 2019 by taking a misty-eyed glance back at the tail-end of 2018, by looking at all of the guitar gear reviewed on the site in December.
We start with The Mod Rex from Electro Harmonix.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Focusses on one weakness of chained individual effects: synchronisation. Definitely greater than the sum of its parts.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Mod Rex
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Beetronics Royal Jelly
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A very versatile tone resource.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Beetronics Royal Jelly
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Earthquaker Devices Aqueduct
MusicRadar's verdict:
“One of the most interactive, inspiring and intuitive of modulation effects to appear in sometime - if you can think of a way to make it wobble, it probably will.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Aqueduct
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Free The Tone Fire Mist FM-1V Overdrive
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a rather special pedal that is somehow both brutal yet refined, like a luxury saloon with a 700hp engine.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Free The Tone Fire Mist FM-1V Overdrive
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Godin Summit Classic SG Vintage Burst B90
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a great choice for the serious student, perfect spare for the gigging musician, or simply highly usable additions to any arsenal.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin Summit Classic SG Vintage Burst B90
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Godin Summit Classic SG Matte Green
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a great choice for the serious student, perfect spare for the gigging musician, or simply highly usable additions to any arsenal. Never played a Godin? Shame on you.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Godin Summit Classic SG Matte Green
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Xotic California Classic XSC-2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you’re looking for something that ticks all the vintage boxes while retaining genuine individuality, then why not try something Xotic?”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xotic California Classic XSC-2
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
PJD Hybrid Woodford
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A classy, nicely considered build.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PJD Hybrid Woodford
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a guitar that feels like it has a lot of songs in it, and that’s a fine thing.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Auden Austin
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Schecter C-6 Pro
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is one of those occasions you’d be wise to listen - and play - without prejudice.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter C-6 Pro
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Schecter C-1 FR S SLS Elite
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Thanks to its Sustainiac and complex construction, the C-1 FR S SLS Elite is a strong pick.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter C-1 FR S SLS Elite
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Traveler Guitar Travelcaster Deluxe
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you turn up at your local blues jam toting a Travelcaster you’re going to be noticed. What would Leo have said?”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Traveler Guitar Travelcaster Deluxe
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Traveler Guitar Ultra-Light Electric
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The compromise in both playing feel and sound may be just too much for all but the most dedicated practising player.”
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Traveler Guitar Ultra-Light Electric
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Faith Naked Neptune Electro Black Satin
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Another winning model from Faith, with distinctive looks.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith Naked Neptune Electro Black Satin
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Bare Knuckle Ragnarok
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Never mind Viking legends; this thing is the holy grail.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Bare Knuckle Ragnarok
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)