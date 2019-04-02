New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2019)

If it's a new guitar or pedal you're looking for, you've come to the right place, as we've been testing loads of both recently.

Let's have a look back at all the guitar gear reviewed on MusicRadar in the month of March.

We start with Grand Canyon from Electro-Harmonix.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“This is a very practical delay and looper; the £100 more than the basic Canyon is money well spent, unless you must have something with a smaller footprint.”

4 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Grand Canyon

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)