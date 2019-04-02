New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (April 2019)
Electro-Harmonix Grand Canyon
If it's a new guitar or pedal you're looking for, you've come to the right place, as we've been testing loads of both recently.
Let's have a look back at all the guitar gear reviewed on MusicRadar in the month of March.
We start with Grand Canyon from Electro-Harmonix.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a very practical delay and looper; the £100 more than the basic Canyon is money well spent, unless you must have something with a smaller footprint.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro-Harmonix Grand Canyon
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
EarthQuaker Devices Swiss Things
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A neat, utilitarian approach to pedalboard management.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EarthQuaker Devices Swiss Things
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Anderson Guitarworks Guardian Angel
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you secretly hanker for a musical wolf in sheep’s clothing then the Guardian Angel could well be that perfect devil in disguise.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Anderson Guitarworks Guardian Angel
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Ibanez AE255BT
MusicRadar's verdict:
"For a smidge under £600, you’re getting a superbly made instrument that is so much more than just another acoustic guitar.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ibanez AE255BT
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A visually striking acoustic that offers a decent performance, but not one that sets it apart from the competition at this price.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PRS SE Angelus A55E
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Friedman BE-OD Deluxe
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A roaring beast of a pedal that will add two channels of Brit-style driven amp distortion to any amp.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Friedman BE-OD Deluxe
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
HeadRush Gigboard
MusicRadar's verdict:
"One of the most intuitive multi-effects pedals yet, with a superb array of amp models.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: HeadRush GigBoard
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)