New free EQ plugin promises precise and musical processing

EU ProMixEQ-10A is the slightly convoluted name of a new free EQ plugin from Online mastering studio. Created by Marian Brezekhiel Brezovan, who’s said to have more than 10 years of experience in DSP coding and plugin development, it promises precision, musicality, and minimal colouration, artifacts and harshness.

This, we’re told, makes it ideal as an EQ for processing individual instruments and tracks. It’s available as a Windows VST plugin; you’ll need to provide an email address on the Online Mastering Studio website if you want the download link.