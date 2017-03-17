More

New free EQ plugin promises precise and musical processing

By ()

Could EU ProMixEQ-10A become your main mixing EQ?

EU ProMixEQ-10A is the slightly convoluted name of a new free EQ plugin from Online mastering studio. Created by Marian Brezekhiel Brezovan, who’s said to have more than 10 years of experience in DSP coding and plugin development, it promises precision, musicality, and minimal colouration, artifacts and harshness.

This, we’re told, makes it ideal as an EQ for processing individual instruments and tracks. It’s available as a Windows VST plugin; you’ll need to provide an email address on the Online Mastering Studio website if you want the download link. 

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info