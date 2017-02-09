New drum gear of the month: review round-up (February 2017)
Sabian Sound Kit
An intriguing Sound Kit from cymbal giant Sabian and a cracking kit from Pearl are among the new drum gear highlights this month.
Here's a digested look at all the rhythmic releases that were reviewed on MusicRadar in January, starting with that Sabian set…
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With the Sound Kit, Sabian has branched out from cymbals, and delivered one of the most useful products of 2016. Just add cables and stands!”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Sabian Sound Kit
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).
Pearl Decade Maple Drum Kit
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Drummers looking to step up a gear will love the bright, lively sound of the Decade Maple with its thin, even-ply, all-maple shells and slick lacquer finishes, guaranteed for life.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl Decade Maple Drum Kit
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).
Paiste Ride Cymbals
MusicRadar's verdict:
“These are top quality hand-made cymbals. Relatively dry and heavy, they suit bright and powerful music.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Paiste Ride Cymbals
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).
Evan Calftone '56 Drum Heads
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With Calftones you enter a different sonic world, one with many fans in today's music which encompasses world-jazz-folk-acoustic elements.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Evans Calftone ’56 Drum Heads
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm).