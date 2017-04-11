New drum gear of the month: review round-up (April 2017)

From intriguing cajon pedals to lush Gretsch kits, we have once again welcomed the great and the good of the drum world into MusicRadar HQ this month.

Here, we present to you a digested look at all the drum gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in March, starting with the Drum Workshop Cajon Pedal.

MusicRadar’s verdict:

"The concept of the cajon pedal is of course nothing new, but Drum Workshop brings its rich pedigree of pedal engineering to the table here to offer a sleek and highly customisable creation."

4 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)