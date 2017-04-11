New drum gear of the month: review round-up (April 2017)
DW Cajon Pedal
From intriguing cajon pedals to lush Gretsch kits, we have once again welcomed the great and the good of the drum world into MusicRadar HQ this month.
Here, we present to you a digested look at all the drum gear that was reviewed on MusicRadar in March, starting with the Drum Workshop Cajon Pedal.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
"The concept of the cajon pedal is of course nothing new, but Drum Workshop brings its rich pedigree of pedal engineering to the table here to offer a sleek and highly customisable creation."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Drum Workshop Cajon Pedal
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Gretsch Renown Maple 2016
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The 2016 Gretsch Renown hits its target market bang-on. An absolute triumph.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch Renown Maple 2016
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Istanbul Agop Xist Power Pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“These are superb cymbals with enough Turkish essence to please a purist pro, while also giving the semi-pro player the chance to own some fine hand-crafted cymbals without breaking the bank.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Istanbul Agop Xist Power Pack
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Ludwig Raw Copperphonic Snare Drum
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The price is eye-watering but should be considerably less in the shops. You are really paying for that Ludwig sound, which is a mystery, but certainly not a myth...”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Ludwig Raw Copperphonic Snare Drum
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)
Pearl 150 Series Lightweight Hardware
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Pearl’s retro-styled flat-based stands are relatively lightweight, but typically sturdy and stable.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Pearl 150 Series Lightweight Hardware
(Originally reviewed in Rhythm)