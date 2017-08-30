Never worry about dropping guitar picks again with PickTape

We’ve seen various guitar and mic stand-mountable pick holders, but Picktape promises to be the easiest way to get hold of your plec in a hurry.

Specially designed to not damage or leave residue on picks or guitars, PickTape features a light adhesive strip just strong enough to hold plecs in place, but without making them feel sticky.

Each double-cut-shaped strip holds multiple picks of any kind, and could prove handy for guitarists seeking to switch between picking and fingerpicking mid-strum.

PickTape is available now from the company’s website, with packs of four starting at £3.99.