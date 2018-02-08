Never lose your pick again: Gator’s LED Edition cases feature built-in lights

If you’ve ever lost your pick in the nether regions of your hardcase and struggled to find it backstage, Gator’s new LED Edition guitar cases could be for you.

The hardcases feature integrated LEDs in the interior lid of the case - when the case is opened, the lights automatically turn on, but can be adjusted to manually turn on and off.

Two editions are available, for both electric and bass guitars: GC cases are made with ABS plastic and EPS foam, while the GTSA feature military-grade polethylene exteriors, black padded interiors and TSA-approved locks.

Gator LED cases start at £119