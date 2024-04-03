"Now small home studio setups, or artists on the road can access the famed 1073 sound": Neve announces the "world’s first genuine" 1073 interface

You almost have to ask why Neve hasn't done this before, because the company's new 1073SPX-D combines its legendary 1073 preamp with modern-day digital interfacing technology, so you can get that classic Neve sound on all your DAW recordings.

The Neve 1073 is one of those pieces of studio gear that gets mentioned in hushed tones along with names like Pultec, Fairchild, the Space Echo and 1176.

It adds a wonderful controllable colour that delivers both punchy mid and warm low frequencies

The preamp and EQ was originally developed by Rupert Neve back in 1970 and installed in a recording console at Wessex Sound Studios. That console was first used by King Crimson and later by acts including Queen and the Sex Pistols and its sound and reputation quickly spread, largely down to the character imparted by its 1073 preamps.

That sound comes when the transformers in the 1073 are pushed – but not too hard – into saturation, adding a wonderful controllable colour that delivers both punchy mid and warm low frequencies.

The preamp became so in demand that AMS Neve has continued to produce a classic version of the 1073 to this day.

There are also many other modern variations on the 1073 theme, with Neve producing everything from the 500-series version, the 1073LB, to the two-channel, 3-band EQ 1073DPX.

And with it being up there with the studio classics, you can guess that Universal Audio has some pretty decent emulations of the 1073 too. Indeed, the company's Neve 1073 Channel Amplifier might well be approaching 10 year's of age but it's still one of the best emulations out there, although there are many others by companies including Arturia and Waves.

However, the new 1073SPX-D is the first official Neve 1073 interface. It features a full 1073 channel strip front end with a three-band EQ, and combines it with USB and ADAT digital connections, all in a 1U, 19-inch rack unit.

Now small home studio setups, or artists on the road can access the famed 1073 sound

The 1073SPX-D is effectively a nine input (one analogue, eight ADAT) and 12 output (four analogue, eight ADAT) interface. It can be used as a hardware insert in your DAW, so any track can be routed through the interface’s analogue circuitry and benefit from that 1073 charm.

There's obviously some decent analogue to digital technology required so Neve has packed in "pristine" 192kHz and 24-bit AD/DA conversion.

The interface is said to be plug-and-play for both Mac and PC users and also features balanced inserts, metering, a high-powered headphone amp, and an output fader.

Robin Porter, the Chief Engineer at AMS Neve says: “Now small home studio setups, or artists on the road can access the famed 1073 sound directly from their desktop or laptop computer, without the need for additional equipment.

"When our team began development of the 1073SPX-D, a no compromise approach to circuit design was applied throughout, ensuring that the 1073SPX-D remains true to the Neve name, and delivers the sound quality that our customers demand”.

The Neve 1073SPX-D will cost £2,295 (around $2,900) and you can get more information from the AMS Neve website.