Nembrini Audio’s Big Stuff is a free plugin emulation of Electro-Harmonix’s classic Big Muff pedal

Having seen Electro-Harmonix create a ‘hardware plugin’ version of its Big Muff pedal last year, Nembrini Audio has now released a standard plugin emulation, Big Stuff, and is letting you download it for free.

For the uninitiated, the Big Muff is a classic fuzz/distortion/sustain pedal. Released back in the ‘70s, it was favoured by everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Carlos Santana and David Gilmour, and its sound is still in demand today.

Big Stuff promises to do an accurate job of nailing the Big Muff’s tone and workflow. As on the pedal, there are volume, sustain and tone controls.

When used in combination, the volume and sustain can do everything from cleaning up a signal to adding more obvious sustain and distortion, while the tone control operates like a low-pass filter.

Big Stuff runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and also on iOS in standalone, AUv3 and Inter-App Audio formats. Find out more and do the download thing on the Nembrini Audio website.