Nektar's new wireless WIDI breaks the chain and sets your studio free

The origins of the acronym WIFI has long been debated with the accepted consensus being that it doesn't actually make much sense (opens in new tab). MIDI on the the other hand (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) is as carved in stone as BBC, BLT and WTF.

So forgive us if we wince a little while a new 'WIDI' product hits our ears. (Wireless Instrument Digital Interface?… Just go with it.)

But the new kit from controller pros Nektar is something else. Check out the size these things. Compared to lumpier WIDI kit, these things are tiny.

Nektar's new WIDIFLEX and WIDIFLEX USB provide wireless MIDI solutions for your MIDI setup that sets your gear free. Whether its for pure performance, allowing you to wield a classic keytar at the front of the stage without decapitating the front row, or simply to avoid unsightly (and dangerous) cable dangles as you instantly virtually rewire for a spot of experimentation, WIDIFLEX is the fast, easy and reliable way to get your MIDI kit together.

WIDIFLEX is a simple pair of connected MIDI in and out sockets with all the blutooth 5 trickery built elegantly into the Out.

By simply plugging WIDIFLEX into your gear’s MIDI Out and MIDI In and then doing likewise elsewhere those two boxes will communicate for notes, control changes, velocity and more all without a computer. Incredibly there's no power required as the unit draws all it needs from the gear's clunky old MIDI Out!

The two machines will automatically pair and – bingo – ins and outs between the gear, no old 5-pin DIN cables (or power) required.

However, if you do need your computer to kick in, once again there's no wire needed as most likely your computer will already have compatible blutooth built in allowing it to find and talk to multiple WIDIFLEX units and run the show.

And if you're computer's built-in blutooth isn't up to the job (Nektar suggest that Macs will be fine but some PCs might not be up to standard) then their WIDIFLEX USB dongle will save the day.

Reducing latency down from 7.5ms to just 3ms and boosting range it's guaranteed to run a tight ship. Once again all the power you need is drawn from the device it's connected to. Neat.

Got a big studio? No problem. Group a set up and lock them together. (Image credit: Nektar)

Got a lot of gear? There's an app for that. The WIDIFLEX app on iOS and Android lets you create WIDIFLEX groups so that signals will only pass between the devices you want. Ideal if you've two separate keyboard or studio rigs in close proximity.

Or use the app to create a fixed pair, 'hard wiring' two bits of gear together to ignore all other network activity and ensure that the show goes on no matter what.

A single WIDIFLEX (giving both In and Out) costs £42, while the optional, extra-power WIDIFLEX USB dongle will set you back £50.

Both are available now from Nektar (opens in new tab).