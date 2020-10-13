Nearly $250 slashed off the diabolical Hagstrom Fantomen Ghost signature model

The product of a diabolical pact - ok, development collaboration - between Hagstrom and fellow Swedes Ghost, the Fantomen is a seriously tempting piece of kit, and actually comes with a heartwarmingly non-Satanic backstory.

“The first electric guitar I learned to play on was my father’s Hagström Swede that he had in his house for as long as I can remember,” said Ghost man Tobias Forge. “When I was about 7 years old, he taught me Tutti Frutti and Brev Från Kolonien and then I would have to figure out the rest. And I did.”

In further Swedishness, there's a Lundgren Design No. 2 humbucker in the neck, paired with a Lundgren Design No. 5 in the bridge, plus an asymmetrical solid-mahogany body with a 25.5” mahogany set neck, a coil split, Hagstrom’s H-Expander truss rod and Resinator fingerboard.

