Navigator is a 4-voice analogue polysynth that could be more powerful than it looks

Blink Monk Instruments has released a Navigator, a 4-voice analogue synth that comes with a pretty sparse front panel, but has plenty going on inside.

Specifically, we’re taking two oscillators, a sub-oscillator and a ring modulator, along with three LFOs, two ADSR envelopes and a 2-pole fully resonant low-pass filter. All of these features are available to each voice.

The synth can operate in Polyphonic, Duophonic, Unison and Mono modes, and there’s a 64-step sequencer, chord memory mode and AI sequence generator. Automation can be recorded in the sequencer, too, and there are multiple modulation possibilities.