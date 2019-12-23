Navigator is a 4-voice analogue polysynth that could be more powerful than it looks

Blink Monk Instruments has released a Navigator, a 4-voice analogue synth that comes with a pretty sparse front panel, but has plenty going on inside.
Specifically, we’re taking two oscillators, a sub-oscillator and a ring modulator, along with three LFOs, two ADSR envelopes and a 2-pole fully resonant low-pass filter. All of these features are available to each voice.
The synth can operate in Polyphonic, Duophonic, Unison and Mono modes, and there’s a 64-step sequencer, chord memory mode and AI sequence generator. Automation can be recorded in the sequencer, too, and there are multiple modulation possibilities.
Check out the Blink Monk Instruments website for more. Navigator costs $595.