Native Instruments’ Super 8 analogue polysynth breaks free of Reaktor to run as a VST/AU plugin

Get its vintage sound in a more convenient format

Launched in 2019, the most surprising thing about Native Instruments’ Super 8 was how straightforward it was. Here was a pretty standard - though beautifully rich and warm - analogue-style polysynth in the vein of those released in the ‘80s by the likes of Roland, Korg and Sequential Circuits.

There was one hoop to jump through, though - Super 8 didn’t run as a plugin. Instead, it had to be loaded into either Reaktor 6 or Reaktor Player, adding an extra layer and a bit more CPU usage.

That’s changed now, though, as Super 8 does now run as a 64-bit VST3/AU/AAX synth. There are 200 new presets, too, as well as a higher resolution interface. On the downside, any presets you created in the Reaktor edition can’t be brought across.

You can purchase Super 8 for $99/£89 from the Native Instruments website. The plugin version can be had for free by existing users.

