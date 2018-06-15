Native Instruments delivers a crushing blow with its new plugin pack

Native Instruments has followed up its Mod Pack of plugins with the Crush Pack, which offers bitcrushing, stompbox-style distortion, ring modulation, amplitude modulation, frequency shifting and other effects.

These are spread across three plugins: Bite, a bitcrusher and sample rate reducer; Dirt, which deals with distortion; and Freak, a multimode modulator. The plugins’ capabilities are demonstrated by 234 presets.

Read more: Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol A-Series

Bite is designed to deliver ‘80s-style digital crunch - think early hip-hop and dance music - while Dirt is based on a range of stompboxes and includes signal routing, blending and wavefolding options. Freak, meanwhile, gives you three modulation types, and covers everything from retro radio lo-fi effects to AM, ring mod and frequency-shifting techniques.

The Effects Series - Crush Pack is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and costs $69/£59/€69. Owners of the Mod Pack, meanwhile, can have it for $44/£37/€44. Find out more on the Native Instruments website.