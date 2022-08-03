Yes, you really can get Native Instruments’ FM8 synth plugin for just $10 - here’s how

In the pantheon of great soft synth plugins, Native Instruments’ FM8 ranks pretty highly, so what if we told you you could currently pick it up for the rock-bottom price of just $10/£12/€12?

Sounds too good to be true? Admittedly, FM8 is getting on a bit now - it’s actually about 15 years old, and its predecessor, FM7, was released way back in 2002 - but if you can get past the slightly dated interface it remains a fine source of DX7-inspired sounds.

FM comes with 960 presets, a powerful FM matrix, an arpeggiator and flexible envelopes. You can take things as deep as you want, but if you want to keep things simple, you can just take care of your editing business on the Easy page.

FM8 is still being sold for its regular price of $149/£129 on the Native Instruments website; the trick is to go and buy it at Plugin Boutique (opens in new tab), where it’s currently being offered at a 90% discount. That brings the price down to that magical $10/£12/€12 figure, almost making it a no-brainer purchase (assuming you don’t have it already, of course).

That said, if you do need a little time to think about it, this offer runs until 6 September.