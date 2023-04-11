NAMM 2023: Panel discussion to tell us how to survive "the AI music apocalypse"

NAMM 2023: If you want to know the future of music production and learn how to survive the onslaught of AI, take a trip to this year's NAMM show

This is set to feature a brand new Innovation Lounge - hosted by GPU Audio and ‘powered’ by Genelec - where the latest gear releases and technology will be discussed, along with the potential impact they could have on music making and listening. Some of the most cutting-edge products from the NAMM show will be on display, including an immersive speaker array built by Apogee and Genelec.

There will be presentations and expert panels on Machine Learning, Audio Platforms, Cloud Computing, Game Audio, Artificial Intelligence and Immersive Audio and even live performances – presumably not by robots although that we'd also like to see.

The best panel discussion will most certainly be “Rise of the Machines: Surviving the AI Music Apocalypse” (on Thursday at 11 a.m. PDT), with panelists including Ale Koretzky, Alexander Wankhammer, Andrew Fyfe and Zach Evans (but no Sarah Connor). Then on Friday at 12 noon, “The Impact of Immersive Audio on our Digital Future” will take people to a perhaps less interesting but hopefully more likely future.

Other companies contributing to the lounge alongside Genelec and GPU Audio will be Splice, Vienna Symphonic Library, Qosmo, Mach1, MNTRA and Harmonai, with hardware support from Apogee, Razer and Soyuz Microphones.

If you are going to the show and fancy a taste of the future, head to the Lounge on the Pro Audio Showroom floor in the ACC North Level 1, #15000. We’ll also be reporting from the lounge so will, of course, bring you some more details and other advice on how to avoid the musical apocalypse as and when we get it.