NAMM 2023: Hagstrom reveals revamped Swede and Super Swede guitars

NAMM 2023: You wait for a new Hagstrom electric guitar and then two come along at once! And what a pair; the 2023 Swede and Super Swede are distinct offers with 24.75" and 25.5" scale lengths, respectively. They also offer different Lundgren Designed pickups.

(Image credit: Hagstrom )

The Swede weighs in with medium output No.2 alnico outputs, while the Super Swede is packing the hotter pairing of No.2 and No.5 Lundgren Designed humbuckers. Both have push-pull coil splits activated by their tone controls.

(Image credit: Hagstrom)

The bodies here follow a classic single-cut guitar tonewood formula; the Swedes combine mahogany with a 2cm thick Canadian hard maple top and a flamed maple veneer. Both models feature resinator fretboards with 14.4" radius and stainless steel medium jumbo frets.

The Hagstrom locking tuners also take accuracy to new levels with a 19:1 ratio.

(Image credit: Hagstrom)

Both revamped models are expected to ship around June 2023 and will retail for £1,375 with a hardcase. There are no left-hand model options as yet, sorry southpaws. Finish options are Mandarin Burst, Crimson Flame, Dark Storm and Gold.

More info at Hagstrom. (opens in new tab)