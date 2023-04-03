NAMM 2023: Hagstrom reveals revamped Swede and Super Swede guitars

By Rob Laing
published

24.75”-inch and 25.5" scale models with Lundgren humbuckers

Hagstrom Swede and Super Swede electric guitars
(Image credit: Hagstrom)

NAMM 2023: You wait for a new Hagstrom electric guitar and then two come along at once! And what a pair; the 2023 Swede and Super Swede are distinct offers with 24.75" and 25.5" scale lengths, respectively. They also offer different Lundgren Designed pickups.

Hagstrom Swede and Super Swede guitars

(Image credit: Hagstrom )

The Swede weighs in with medium output No.2 alnico outputs, while the Super Swede is packing the hotter pairing of No.2 and No.5 Lundgren Designed humbuckers. Both have push-pull coil splits activated by their tone controls. 

Hagstrom

(Image credit: Hagstrom)

The bodies here follow a classic single-cut guitar tonewood formula; the Swedes combine mahogany with a 2cm thick Canadian hard maple top and a flamed maple veneer. Both models feature resinator fretboards with 14.4" radius and stainless steel medium jumbo frets.

The Hagstrom locking tuners also take accuracy to new levels with a 19:1 ratio. 

Hagstrom

(Image credit: Hagstrom)

Both revamped models are expected to ship around June 2023 and will retail for £1,375 with a hardcase. There are no left-hand model options as yet, sorry southpaws. Finish options are Mandarin Burst, Crimson Flame, Dark Storm and Gold. 

More info at Hagstrom. (opens in new tab) 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 