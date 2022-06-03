NAMM 2022: Two Notes unveils flagship cab and effects software ecosystem GENOME for guitarists and bassists

• GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: all the latest gear from NAMM and beyond

NAMM 2022: Two notes Audio Engineering isn't just making more strides in hardware with its new ReVolt guitar and bass amp sim pedals, it's stepping up on the software side big time. Its new flagship software ecosystem, GENOME brings together its most advanced virtual cabinet emulation along with studio effects. A one-stop solution for any players with hybrid- and plugin-based rigs.

GENOME offers on-demand access to 500+ virtual guitar & bass cabinets, studio-grade microphones and 'pristine' virtual recording environments. It also allows players to take control of the post-amp signal chain too with a player-friendly workflow.

It's available in plugin- and standalone-formats at several price points, with cross-platform compatibility thanks to its IR Export feature.

“GENOME represents the next logical step in Two Notes evolution," says Guillaume Pille, Two notes CEO. "Our mission: provide an adaptive channel strip, surgically tuned for the forward-thinking player with uncompromising versatility for effortless integration whatever the scenario.

"Regardless of whether it’s an in-the-box rig or a hybrid software / hardware setup, our proprietary DynIR technology fused with a suite of Studio FX – not to mention eight mixer channels each with dual lanes – is set to elevate players' tone to never-before ventured heights. The next step, register for the Beta and be the first to experience the next-generation in tone-shaping”

GENOME will be available in several configurations with pricing starting at €/$29.99. Register for the Beta testing program here (opens in new tab).