NAMM 2020 VIDEO: we get a closer look at the Roland VAD506 V-Drums and TD-27 module

NAMM 2020: Roland's press conference covered plenty of new products, as ever, and we took the opportunity to collar none other than Michael Schack to take us through the new VAD506 electronic drum kit and TD-27 module.

The brand new Acoustic Design Series VAD506 and VAD503 kits are made with 2-ply poplar shells for a more authentic response and feel. The flagship VAD506 includes Roland’s digital-sensing PD-140DS snare and CY-18DR ride cymbal pads.

Inside the TD-27 are over 700 instrument sounds compiled into 55 preset kits, with slots for a further 45 user patches and we're also hoping that there will be some integration with Roland Cloud at some point in the near future.

The Roland V-Drums Acoustic Design series will be made available to buy May this year, priced as follows: VAD306 $2,499.99, VAD503 $3,999.99, VAD506 $4,799.99, while the TD-27 module will be available separately from early Q2, costing $1,199.99. For more information check out the Roland website.

