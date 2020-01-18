NAMM 2020: Switch between parts with the Pigtronix Infinity 2 Double Looper

NAMM 2020: Pigtronix has unveiled the evolution of their popular Infinity Series looper. The Infinity 2 Double Looper is a stereo looping pedal with two independent loops that you can intuitively switch between, with effects to tweak your loop's playback.

A streamlined user interface should get you started without too much delay. With two loops you can switch between parts seamlessly while recording or overdubbing. You can delete the loop that isn't playing to free up the slot for a new one.

The Infinity 2 Double Looper has two footswitches, one for each independent loop. A button above the left footswitch allows you to use the footswitch for applying Stop, Stutter and Octave Shift effects to your loops. Alternatively, these effects can be triggered by an external footswitch.

The Infinity 2 has inputs for mono or stereo instruments and line-level signals, with stereo outputs that can be configured for a blended signal or discrete wet/dry where one channel has your pass-through signal and the other the loop. (Image credit: Pigtronix)

Players can also assign undo/redo functionality to the left footswitch, so you can scrub previous overdubs or restore them on the fly.

There are controls for volume and decay, and it's with the decay control that the Infinity 2 gets very interesting. Decay controls how the loop fades out in an overdub; fully counter-clockwise, overdubs last for a single loop cycle, and fully clockwise sees "the layers pile up at full volume." Choose to set it somewhere in between, and there should be an abundance of fresh textures to play around with.

The Pigtronix Infinity 2 Dual Looper is priced $199. UK and EUR price RRP.

See Pigtronix for more details.

