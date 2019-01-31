NAMM 2019: Yamaha brings TransAcoustic effects to nylon-string and parlour acoustic guitars

NAMM 2019: Yamaha has unveiled two new TransAcoustic acoustic guitars : the CG-TA classical nylon-string guitar and the CSF-TA parlour.

The CG-TA nylon-string features a solid spruce top with ovangkol back and sides, plus a rosewood fingerboard and bridge.

The CSF-TA, meanwhile, packs a compact travel body size, with a solid spruce top and mahogany back and sides, plus a rosewood fingerboard and bridge.

Both acoustics deliver chorus and reverb effects without the need for amplification - the effects come from inside the guitar itself.

An actuator is fitted inside each guitar, and vibrates in response to string vibrations - these vibrations are then carried by the body of the guitar and the air inside and out, generating reverb and chorus sounds without the need for external effects.

Both instruments are perfect formats for the technology, if you ask us: nothing makes a compact guitar sound bigger than a dab of reverb, while the effect enhances classical playing no end.

The CG-TA and CSF-TA will be available later this year for $649 and $699 respectively - see Yamaha Guitars for more info.

This follows news of Yamaha’s other big launch at the show: five new Revstar electrics.